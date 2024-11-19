Punjab governor, Spanish delegation for fostering parliamentary diplomacy

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and the four-member Spanish parliamentary delegation have stressed the need to promote parliamentary diplomacy to foster bilateral relations between the two countries. “Business is very important but parliamentary diplomacy is even more important,” said Senator Vicente Azpitarte Perez, adding that Cordova and Lahore have been declared sister cities. The Governor Punjab stressed the need for exchange of more parliamentary delegations for taking the bilateral relation forward, adding that with the intervention of the envoys of both the countries, Punjab may benefit from the expertise of the Spanish people in energy, tourism, trade and olive technology. During a call-on at the Governor’s House here on Monday, the four-member Spanish parliamentary delegation discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in commerce, trade and olive oil production. “We hope continuity of bilateral visits of the parliamentary delegations will strengthen our friendship,” the governor said. Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan offers vast opportunity to the Spanish businessmen in olive oil research and technology, adding that Chakwal and Attock districts were rich in olive oil production. He expressed the desire to benefit from the Spanish expertise in the olive industry.

He further expressed the desire to enhance cooperation in the textile and energy sector, adding that Punjab offers huge business opportunities to the Spanish investors.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hailed stance of the Spanish government on the brutalities against the hapless Palestinian women and children, adding that the Palestinian people needed support of the Spanish people.

He also thanked the Spanish parliamentary delegation on behalf of the people of Pakistan, adding that Spain has always extended great support to Pakistan in the European Union. He expressed the hope that the positive support will continue in future.

Senator Vicente Azpitarte Perez, terming the visit as success, said that they had met Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani, politicians amd ministers in Pakistan and recommended to their government for enhanced cooperation.

The Spanish delegation also sought information on the working of Governor’s office and shared insight into the Spanish government.

The Governor Punjab informed the delegation that the government had launched Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to facilitate foreign investors for a hassle-free business in Pakistan. He said Pakistan seeks peace with all neighbourly countries and the whole world.

The Spanish delegation thanked the Governor Punjab for the warm hospitality during the visit.

Senator Vicente Azpitarte Perez presented a medal of the Chairman Senate of Spain to Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan while the governor presented souvenirs to the members of the delegation.

The Pakistan ambassador to Spain Zahoor Ahmed was also present during the meeting.