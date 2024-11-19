Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

The federal and Sindh governments have imposed Section 144 in Islamabad and Karachi in anticipation of a planned protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on November 24.

The notification, issued by the authorities, bans all political meetings, processions, and gatherings in both cities. Additionally, the assembly of five or more individuals has been prohibited to maintain law and order.

In Karachi, Section 144 will remain in effect for seven days, while in Islamabad, the restriction will be enforced until November 24, the date of the PTI’s planned demonstration.

The move comes as the PTI, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, is set to hold a major protest in the capital, intensifying political tensions across the country. Authorities have taken these preventive measures to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents during the planned march.

The imposition of Section 144 is expected to significantly impact political activities in both cities in the run-up to the PTI protest.