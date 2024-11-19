Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card

Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
Web Desk
4:03 PM | November 19, 2024
National

The federal and Sindh governments have imposed Section 144 in Islamabad and Karachi in anticipation of a planned protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on November 24.

The notification, issued by the authorities, bans all political meetings, processions, and gatherings in both cities. Additionally, the assembly of five or more individuals has been prohibited to maintain law and order.

In Karachi, Section 144 will remain in effect for seven days, while in Islamabad, the restriction will be enforced until November 24, the date of the PTI’s planned demonstration.

The move comes as the PTI, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, is set to hold a major protest in the capital, intensifying political tensions across the country. Authorities have taken these preventive measures to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents during the planned march.

The imposition of Section 144 is expected to significantly impact political activities in both cities in the run-up to the PTI protest.

Dream Team clinches Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament title

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024