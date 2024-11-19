Renowned poets present poetic works in Mehfil-e-Mushaira

Peshawar - As part of the inaugural events of the “Dosti Peshawar Women’s Literature Festival,” a Mehfil-e-Mushaira was held at Peshawar Barracks on Monday.

The event attracted literary enthusiasts as renowned poets presented their poetic works in Urdu and Pashto.

The event was presided over by renowned poet Prof. Dr. Nazir Tabassum and moderated by Dr. Sadaf Ambreen. It began with a captivating poem by emerging poetess Sakina Rawish, whose heartfelt verses set the tone for the evening.

The session continued with a melodious Pashto ghazal by Shaheen, followed by a soulful Urdu ghazal by Dr. Zaigham Hussan, which resonated deeply with the audience.

Dr. Shahida Sardar mesmerized participants with her Pashto and Urdu ghazals, earning widespread appreciation.

Additionally, Samina Qadir’s charming Pashto ghazal added a delicate touch to the evening, while Bekhzada Danish’s impactful poetry left the audience spellbound. Jahanzeb Shaoor followed with a series of Urdu ghazals, captivating listeners with his expressive delivery.

Later, the famous poet from Peshawar, Prof Dr Ishaq Wardak, delighted the audience with his graceful presentation, paving the way for Bushra Farrukh’s delightful poetry, which was received with great admiration and drew applause from the crowd.

The stirring performance by special guest Nasir Ali Syed energized the gathering.

The Mushaira concluded with an address by the event’s president, Prof Dr Nazir Tabassum, who shared his thoughts and also presented a poem, leaving the audience in awe.

The event was organised by Dr Hamida, with assistance from Dr Fareeha, Saniyah Siraj, Tashfeen Zia, Dr Anital Zia, and Dr Zarmina Baloch.

The poetry session highlighted the vibrant literary culture of the region and the significant contributions of women to the literary arts.