Revolutionising mobility: The role of electric vehicles in Pakistan’s transit future

Lahore - As global environmental concerns intensify, the automotive industry is undergoing a transformative shift, with electric vehicles (EVs) emerging as a cornerstone of sustainable transportation. From once being a niche technology, EVs have become a critical player in reshaping the global mobility landscape. Projections indicate that the global EV market, valued at $500.48 billion in 2023, will soar to $1,891.08 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. However, despite their benefits, EV adoption faces hurdles, particularly in developing nations like Pakistan, where affordability and infrastructure remain significant barriers.

Globally, cities with advanced public transportation systems provide valuable lessons for countries seeking to modernize their mobility infrastructure. Cities such as Tokyo and Zurich demonstrate how effective transit networks enhance urban living. Tokyo’s metro system, serving over 8 million passengers daily, is celebrated for its punctuality and extensive coverage, significantly reducing traffic congestion and air pollution. Zurich’s public transport, used by over 60% of residents, ensures affordability, reliability, and reduced reliance on private vehicles.

In contrast, cities with inadequate transit systems struggle with congestion and inefficiency, leading to economic and social challenges. For example, Manila’s poorly maintained metro systems contribute to overcrowding and frequent breakdowns, costing the city an estimated $3 billion annually in lost productivity. These examples highlight the importance of investing in public transport to achieve sustainable urban mobility.

In Pakistan, cities like Karachi and Lahore grapple with similar challenges. Karachi, home to over 17 million people, relies on an outdated and overcrowded public transport system. The Karachi Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, while a step forward, lacks the capacity to meet the city’s growing demands. Similarly, Lahore’s Metrobus faces coverage issues, leaving many residents dependent on inefficient and costly alternatives.

This inadequate public transit infrastructure has pushed many Pakistanis toward private vehicles, including motorcycles and cars, creating additional financial burdens. Rising inflation and the skyrocketing cost of fuel—reaching PKR 330 per liter in 2023—make private vehicle ownership increasingly unaffordable for many. These factors highlight the urgent need for reliable and affordable mass transit solutions.

Despite challenges, EV adoption in Pakistan is on the rise, with registrations increasing by 40% between 2022 and 2023. The government’s Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, which offers tax incentives and reduced import duties, has played a significant role in driving this growth. However, barriers such as limited charging infrastructure and high initial costs continue to deter many potential buyers. While EVs offer long-term savings through lower fuel and maintenance costs, their affordability is still out of reach for a majority of Pakistanis. This gap underscores the need for government and industry collaboration to address these issues and create an environment conducive to EV adoption.

Improving public transportation is a more holistic and sustainable solution to Pakistan’s mobility challenges. Efficient mass transit systems can reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, and limit reliance on private vehicles, including EVs. To achieve this, Pakistan can look to successful examples from around the world.

Colombia, despite being a developing country, has implemented an EV-integrated mass transit system, significantly reducing traffic congestion and pollution. This model showcases how developing nations can overcome financial and infrastructural challenges to create efficient and sustainable transit networks.

In Pakistan, integrating EVs into public transit systems, such as electric buses, can provide a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to traditional combustion engine vehicles. While EV buses require higher upfront investments, their lower running costs make them a viable long-term solution. Additionally, these buses align with Pakistan’s environmental goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality.

To successfully integrate EVs into Pakistan’s mass transit system, fostering public-private partnerships will be crucial. Collaborating with local and international EV manufacturers can accelerate the development of charging infrastructure and facilitate the deployment of electric buses in major cities.

Former General Manager of Airlift Technologies, Mohammad Awais Chaudhry, emphasizes the potential of EVs in mass transit: “The adoption of EVs in Pakistan’s mass transit could revolutionize the industry. Lower maintenance and fuel costs could make fares affordable, bringing significant benefits to commuters while addressing environmental concerns.”

The rising interest in EVs, evidenced by a 30% increase in registrations over the past year, presents an opportunity for Pakistan to build momentum. However, this enthusiasm must be matched by substantial investments in infrastructure and policy reforms to make EVs accessible and practical for public and private use.

Skeptics argue that Pakistan’s resource constraints and poor infrastructure make EV-integrated mass transit an ambitious goal. However, the example of Colombia demonstrates that with strategic planning and international cooperation, such challenges can be overcome. By leveraging expertise and technology from EV manufacturers, Pakistan can create a modern transit system that addresses both environmental and mobility needs.

Encouraging investments in renewable energy will also play a critical role in making EV adoption sustainable. Developing localized charging stations powered by solar or wind energy can reduce dependence on fossil fuels, further enhancing the environmental benefits of EVs.

Integrating electric vehicles into Pakistan’s mass transit system offers a transformative solution to its transportation challenges. By prioritizing public-private collaborations and learning from global examples, Pakistan can build a reliable, affordable, and sustainable transit network.

The rise of EVs represents a shift not just in technology but in mindset, emphasizing sustainability and efficiency. For Pakistan, this transition is an opportunity to reimagine its mobility landscape, fostering economic growth, environmental sustainability, and improved quality of life for its citizens.