Ridley Scott confirms ‘Gladiator III’ as Sequel Garners strong Global Box Office

Director has revealed plans for a third installment of the Gladiator franchise, even before Gladiator II debuts in US theaters this Friday.

Starring Paul Mescal (Normal People) as Lucius, the son of Russell Crowe’s Maximus, the epic sequel has already grossed $87 million globally and received positive reviews after its international release last week.

“Given the performance we’ve seen worldwide, there’s certainly going to be a Gladiator III,” Scott said at the US premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. The 86-year-old filmmaker hinted that the plot of Gladiator II was designed to leave room for a follow-up.

The second film follows Lucius, exiled to North Africa to escape execution, as he fights to defend his home from Roman invaders. Captured and forced to compete in the Colosseum, he seeks revenge against the ruthless general Marcus Acacius, played by Pedro Pascal.

Returning from the 2000 original is Connie Nielsen as Lucilla, while Denzel Washington is earning Oscar buzz for his flamboyant portrayal of Macrinus, a cunning ringmaster. “Jewelry, sandals, and everything – I just looked like a Roman pimp,” Washington joked at the premiere.

With its gripping narrative and stellar performances, Gladiator II sets the stage for another epic chapter in the saga.