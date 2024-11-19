Roshan Digital Account inflows reach $8.95bn by October 2024

The inflow of remittances under the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) has reached $8.953 billion by the end of October 2024, showing an increase from $8.749 billion at the end of September, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

October alone recorded inflows of $204 million, up from $168 million in September and $165 million in August.

The number of accounts under the RDA program rose to 757,587 in October, an increase of 11,336 from September. These accounts cater to Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) and Pakistan Origin Card (POC) holders, offering them convenient banking, payment, and investment solutions in Pakistan.

Overseas Pakistanis have invested $393 million in Naya Pakistan Certificates, $687 million in Naya Pakistan Islamic Certificates, and $45 million in Roshan Equity Investments by the end of October.

Launched in September 2020 by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Roshan Digital Account initiative aims to provide digital bRoshan Digital Account Inflows Reach $8.95 Billion by October 2024anking facilities and encourage investment from overseas Pakistanis.