Rs4.42m fine imposed on smoke-emitting vehicles in Sindh so far

KARACHI - A major crackdown on the illegal entry of heavy vehicles into Karachi has led to substantial fines and vehicle impounds, as the Sindh government intensifies efforts to address traffic congestion and unsafe transport practices. According to a report issued by Sindh Information Department on Monday, the operation, initiated in August 2024 under the direction of Sharjeel Inam Memon, has resulted in fines totaling Rs4.428 million across 1,392 vehicles for violating traffic regulations.

In addition to the fines, authorities have impounded 80 vehicles and suspended the route permits of 58 others. Eighteen transporters have been issued warnings for failing to comply with the regulations. Minister Memon stated that the government’s actions are part of a broader initiative to bring Karachi’s transport sector in line with legal standards and improve road safety. He also noted that efforts to remove illegal bus stands had significantly eased traffic congestion across the city.

“The Sindh government is determined to implement the law without discrimination. Violators will face strict legal action,” Memon said. “Our main goal is to eliminate unsafe and illegal vehicles from the roads and minimise the inconvenience faced by citizens,” he maintained.

Memon also appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities and urged transporters to adhere strictly to the rules. The crackdown is expected to continue until full compliance is achieved.