Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Rupee sheds 19 paisas against dollar
November 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD  - Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated 19 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.85 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.66. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.40 and Rs278.90 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 48 paisas to close at Rs293.01 against the last day’s closing of Rs293.49, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.79, whereas a decline of 96 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs350.58 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs351.54. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirhamand the Saudi Riyal increased by 05 and 09 paisas to close at Rs 75.64 and Rs 74.02 respectively.

APP

