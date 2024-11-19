Russian ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov dies at 39

ST PETERSBURG - The ballet world is mourning the death of Vladimir Shklyarov, one of its leading male dancers. Shklyarov, a principal with the prestigious Mariinsky Theatre, was an “extraordinary artist” who inspired fans worldwide, one tribute said. His death, announced by the St Petersburg company on Saturday, is being investigated by federal authorities, according to Russian media reports. Mariinsky representatives told media he had fallen from the fifth floor of a St Petersburg building while on painkillers. “This is a huge loss not only for the theatre’s staff but for all of contemporary ballet,” the company said in a statement on Saturday. “Our condolences to the artist’s family, loved ones, friends and all the numerous admirers of his work and talent.”

Shklyarov was married to fellow company dancer Maria Shklyarov, with whom he had two children. Born in Leningrad, he studied at the famed Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet, graduating in 2003. He joined the Mariinsky Theatre the same year, becoming a principal in 2011.

Over 20 years with the company, he danced leads across several productions, including Giselle, Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote, Swan Lake and Romeo and Juliet.

He performed at prestigious venues around the world, including the Royal Opera House in London and Metropolitan Opera in New York.

In 2014 and 2015, he featured as a guest artist at the American Ballet Theatre. The company issued a statement on Sunday mourning his “tragic loss.” “We mourn the tragic loss of Vladimir Shklyarov, an extraordinary artist whose grace and passion inspired audiences worldwide. “Your light will continue to shine through the beauty you brought to this world,” the company wrote on Instagram. Shklyarov received several accolades during his lifetime, including the Léonide Massine International Prize in 2008. He was also appointed an Honoured Artist of Russia in 2020.

“He forever inscribed his name in the history of world ballet,” the Mariinsky Theatre said.