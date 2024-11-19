SAU Tandojam organises two-day training programme for youth

HYDERABAD - The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr fateh Muhammad Marri highlighted the growing business opportunities in Karachi, where over 5,500 hotels are registered, offering diverse prospects, particularly in the food and agriculture sectors.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a two-day training programme, Climate Promise Green Skill Training Programme in the Interior of Sindh, Dr Fateh Marri underscored the importance of skill development for youth, especially from the rural areas of Sindh.

The programme was organised by SAU in collaboration with Dawood Global Foundation (DGF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Dr Fateh Marri emphasised that such training initiatives are critical for promoting self-employment and economic empowerment, particularly in agriculture related sectors. “The training aims to equip youth with the skills necessary to harness local resources and improve their livelihoods,” he said.

He stressed the significance of involving women in business ventures as part of a balanced, inclusive economic development model. “Empowering women through entrepreneurship opportunities like kitchen gardening and e-commerce will not only enhance their livelihoods but also positively impact their families and communities,” he added.

Dr Marri suggested that graduates from leading educational institutions, as well as youth and women from rural areas, should capitalise on such training opportunities to create sustainable livelihoods in agriculture.

Nauman Shakir, representing DGF, shared that the programme engaged 1,200 participants from various districts of Sindh, including Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar, with an equal distribution of male and female attendees. Participants were trained in a range of practical skills to enhance their socio-economic conditions.

Dr Shafique Ahmed Memon and Dr Agha Mushtaq Ahmed, the representatives for the training at SAU, outlined the broad range of skills imparted, including beekeeping, honey extraction, packaging, marketing, indigenous water harvesting techniques, fuel-efficient cooking methods, vegetable and fruit dehydration, organic farming, off-season tunnel farming, kitchen gardening, e-commerce and digital marketing. The training programme was led by experts including Dr Tanveer Fatima Miano, Dr Abdul Ghani Soomro, Dr Saleem Maseeh Bhatti, Dr Saima Kulsoom Babar, Muhammad Bilal, and Muhammad Shamil. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants, reflecting SAU’s ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable economic development and skill-building initiatives across Sindh.

Students excel in qirat, speech and naat competitions at SAU

The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam hosted a celebration of cultural and spiritual excellence by organising a qirat, speech, and naat competition. The event, showcasing the vibrant talent of its students, was organised by the Student Talent Engagement Programme (STEP) in collaboration with the Department of Islamic and Pakistan Studies. The SAU spokesperson informed that in the qirat competition, Shahzaib Ali Akbar clinched the first position, followed by Hammadullah in second and Abdul Samad in third. The speech competition crowned Muhammad Subhan Khokhar as the winner, with Falak Tarique securing second place and Muhammad Faisal taking third.

Meanwhile, in the naat competition, Muhammad Hamza secured the top spot, with Manthar Ali and Ali Raza earning second and third positions, respectively.

Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Fateh Mari lauded STEP and the organisers for their efforts to foster students’ spiritual growth and community engagement.

“Sindh Agriculture University is home to extraordinary talent. Events like these reflect our dedication to nurturing holistic growth by providing platforms for students to excel in various dimensions,” he said.

He also highlighted the establishment of 11 student societies within the university to encourage active participation in extracurricular activities.

Prof Dr Pir Ahmed Naqi Shah emphasised the significance of integrating religious, geographical, social, and humanitarian engagements alongside scientific education. Engr Zaheer Ahmed Khan, Focal Person of STEP, expressed gratitude to the VC and distinguished guests for their support, while appreciating the collaborative efforts of faculty members, students, and the media team in ensuring the event’s success.

The Dean of the Faculty of Crop Protection Prof Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, Prof Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Dr Imtiaz Nizamani, Prof Abdul Muneeb Brohi, Dr Muneer Ahmed Mangrio, Dr Irfan Shaikh, Dr Qamar Jogi, Dr Abdul Wahid Baloch, and Anwar Hussain Khanzada, and a large gathering of faculty members and students attended the event.