SCBA condemns its secretary’s statement on 26th amendment

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Bar Association Executive Committee Thursday condemned the statement issued by its Secretary on the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The Committee said that it has come to the attention that yesterday, a press statement was issued by Secretary Salman Mansoor, without the approval of the 27th Executive Committee.

This unauthorized statement, which appeared to align with a specific political stance, does not reflect the SCBAP’s position.

It added that the SCBAP operates independently, unaligned with any political party, and does not engage in promoting external or political agendas through press releases.

It maintained that the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), its President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, and the 27th Executive Committee reaffirm their unwavering commitment to the supremacy of Parliament and strict adherence to the laws enacted by it. SCBAP firmly believes that the Constitution is the cornerstone of our legal framework and that Parliament is the sole authority competent to amend or repeal any law.

The Committee further said that the SCBAP approves the 26th Constitutional Amendment recently passed by Parliament, as it is in line with the recommendations of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the then Executive Committee of SCBAP. It is a positive step towards ensuring swift and efficient dispensation of justice to litigants and the public. This amendment, widely regarded by the legal fraternity as a democratic exercise of Parliament’s prerogative, serves to uphold judicial independence.

The role of the Secretary, as defined by the SCBAP Rules of 1989, is primarily that of record-keeping, acting under the direction of the President or the Executive Committee.

A majority of the 27th Executive Committee members have categorically disowned the statement issued by the Secretary and have called upon the President to address this matter in the upcoming meeting agenda, with a view to taking appropriate actions in line with the applicable laws and rules.