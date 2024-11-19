Section 144 imposed in Islamabad ahead of PTI’s Nov 24 protest plan

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad administration has imposed Section 144 CrPC in the federal capital for next two months.

“All unlawful assemblies including processions, religious/sectarian and demonstrations, rallies in Islamabad which are likely to threaten public peace and tranquillity, cause public annoyance and injury, endanger human life and safety and pose a threat to public property are banned for next two months,” says a notification issued by Additional Deputy Magistrate Islamabad, Usman Ashraf, here on Monday. The notification also prohibited the use of cassette players, sound systems, CD/DVD Players, loudspeakers, sound amplifiers and sound systems. Stock, sale, purchase and use of fire crackers and fireworks is also prohibited in Islamabad, it added.

Displaying and exhibitions of firearms is also prohibited in Islamabad for next two months other than members of Armed Forces, Pakistan Rangers, Members of ICT Police and Paramilitary Forces.

In another order issued, the Islamabad administration also banned all types of boating activities at Rawal and Simli Dams for next two months.

Moreover, illegal sale/purchase, unsafe storage and buying of petrol at agencies is also prohibited. Digging out of stones through blasting is also prohibited. Similarly, the distribution of hand-bills, pamphlets, affixing of posters, and wall-chalking within the limits of Islamabad are also prohibited for two months.

This move comes days after a previous imposition of Section 144 expired on November 17. Section 144 was previously imposed in Islamabad due to curb air pollution during the ongoing smog crisis in the capital city.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised its strategy for a ‘peaceful’ protest on November 24 with plans to ‘storm’ Islamabad from all directions in order to put pressure on the authorities for the release of its founding chairman Imran Khan from jail and against the passage of 26th constitutional amendment.

Yesterday, the party had issued key instructions for its supporters ahead of the November 24 protest as directed by Imran Khan, which is being described as a decisive moment for the party’s future.

Separately, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram in a statement said the nation would observe “Day of Deliverance” on November 24, claiming that the tsunami of people is all set to sweep away the “imposed” rulers.

He said that the party has finalized all preparations for its forthcoming decisive protest march on Islamabad aimed at reclaiming the party’s stolen mandate, securing the release of PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan along with other detained leaders and workers, and restoring the constitution to its pre-26th Amendment status.

Sheikh Waqas cautioned the government against using strong-arm tactics to thwart PTI’s upcoming march, emphasizing that peaceful assembly was an inalienable right enshrined in the constitution, and no authority could deny it.

He lashed out at the Punjab government’s alleged move to detain PTI leaders and workers ahead of the Islamabad march. He said the rulers cannot halt the unstoppable tide of people marching towards the federal capital despite these attempts to suppress the movement.

Commenting on declaring Hasan Nawaz, son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, bankrupt in a tax case initiated by the United Kingdom’s Revenue and Customs Department, the information secretary lambasted the Sharif family, calling them a consistent source of shame for Pakistan globally.

Sheikh Waqas accused the Sharifs of being habitually corrupt and fraudsters, who have committed wrongdoing even in Britain. He stated that the ruling family could get a clean chit easily in mega corruption cases easily in Pakistan because they ruined the entire state institutions by appointing handpicked persons on key positions. However, he noted that perpetrating such wrongdoing in the UK would make it virtually impossible to evade accountability.

He called on people from all walks of life to reach Islamabad on November 24 to bid farewell to the “Form-47 government” for good. He vowed that protesters would remain in the capital until their crucial demands were accepted.