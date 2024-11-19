Seminar to promote workplace safety for women  

ISLAMABAD - The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) office will hold an awareness seminar on Wednesday to highlight the Provisions of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010.

Organized in collaboration with UN Women, the seminar aims to create safe and inclusive work environments for women. It will feature esteemed speakers, including representatives from UN Women Pakistan, FOSPAH, and the AGP office, focusing on gender stereotypes, respectful workplace practices, and international best practices for preventing harassment.

Dr. Zahra Kamal, a psychologist and gender specialist from UN Women, will open the event with an overview of its objectives. UN Women’s Country Representative Louise Nylin will deliver remarks, followed by a presentation on workplace harassment laws by Ms. Meher Jamy of FOSPAH and a discussion on gender and social norms led by Dr. Kamal.

Muhammad Younas Khalid of UN Women will address respectful workplace norms and international best practices, emphasizing Pakistan’s context. The event will conclude with memento exchanges, certificate distribution, and remarks by Abdul Ghufran Memon, Additional Auditor General of Operations.