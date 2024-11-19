Sindh governor administers oath to Chawla as minister

KARACHI - A simple and dignified oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House, where Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori administered the oath of office to Sindh Assembly member Mukesh Chawla as a provincial minister.

According to the Governor House information on Monday, the governor congratulated Chawla and extended his best wishes for his future endeavours. The ceremony was moderated by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, secretaries of various departments, and others were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori met with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Governor House. During the meeting, they discussed ongoing development projects in the province, federal cooperation, and other matters of mutual interest.

The governor stated that federal cooperation for the province’s development would continue. He further added that the development projects funded by the federal government would provide significant benefits to the public.