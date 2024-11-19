Sindh govt spokesperson urges innovative solutions for Cholistan’s water crisis

SUKKUR - Spokesperson to Sindh government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh said on Monday that the Sindh government was fully cognisent of water distribution as the PPP and the present democratic government will fully strive to ensure water share. Addressing a press conference at Sukkur’s Mayor House, Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh added that every child in Sindh is aware that whether it is the Kalabagh Dam or the Greater Thal Canal Project, Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto had taken a principled stance on Sindh’s water issue. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) remains firm on its stance regarding the water issue even today. He said that there is a misleading narrative on social media suggesting the party supports the canals project.

Shaikh made it clear that the people of Cholistan want their prosperity. The spokesperson said that the PPP will adopt constitutional and democratic methods to fight Sindh’s case emphasising that sit-in protests is an undemocratic and highlighted that Pakistan’s economy has already suffered significant losses due to protests and sit-ins.

He said that the IRSA Act has a comprehensive mechanism for resolving water disputes between provinces, with procedures outlined in Articles 153 to 155 of the Constitution. “Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has formally registered a protest in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) regarding this matter. If no hearing is conducted, they will approach to the joint session of the parliament,” he added. If the issue still isn’t resolved, the constitutional court is an available option. The spokesperson emphasised that they will also approach the public court if necessary, adding, “We will not allow Sindh’s lands to become barren.”

He added that the PPP has unanimously passed a resolution in the Sindh Assembly against amendments to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Act and expressed gratitude to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and other political parties for their support in this matter. Arslan emphasised the need to adopt modern methods to bring prosperity to Cholistan and provide its residents with clean drinking water. Specifically, he praised Maryam Nawaz’s innovative artificial rain experiment in Punjab, which successfully induced rainfall in several cities. Cholistan’s water problem can be solved through innovation and modern technology, he said and added, “We have seen how Punjab gets flooded with rainwater, which can be conserved and utilised for agricultural purposes.” He said that Rs211 billion cost is estimated for these canals, which should be spent on modern technology and innovation to resolve Cholistan’s water issue.

The spokesperson Sindh government invited the federal and Punjab governments to visit Thar, stating that Thar’s situation was similar to Cholistan’s, but the Sindh government has initiated a new era of prosperity in Thar by launching the coal project.

In Thar, clean drinking water filter plants have been installed, and small dams have promoted agriculture in the region. He pointed out that Sindh has only one water source, and the 1991 Water Accord had also not been implemented in its true spirit. Sindh has always made sacrifices.

According to him, they have consistently championed the slogan “Pakistan Khappy” which does not intend to compromise on the people rights.