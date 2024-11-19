Tuesday, November 19, 2024
SIU arrests two peddlers, recovers drugs

Our Staff Reporter
November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI -  The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Karachi Police arrested two accused and recovered drugs from their possession. According to a news release on Monday, the SIU team arrested the accused Attaullah and Abdul Sattar while operating in Malir City area and recovered ice drugs from their possession. The accused belong to an organised gang of inter-provincial drug dealers. The accused used to smuggle drugs from Balochistan and KPK and supply them in Karachi.  During initial interrogation, the accused have revealed supplying drugs in different parts of Karachi, especially in Malir district.

A case has been registered against the arrested and further investigations are underway.

