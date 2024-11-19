SNGPL refutes reports of gas shortages in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has denied reports of gas shortages or low pressure in Rawalpindi, assuring consumers of an uninterrupted supply, particularly during peak meal times. An official spokesperson from SNGPL’s Rawalpindi regional office dismissed media claims of widespread gas issues, emphasizing that consumers are receiving adequate gas pressure. The statement followed media reports citing complaints of no gas or low pressure in certain areas of the city. In response, senior teams from SNGPL’s Distribution and Metering sections conducted inspections in the tail-end areas of the gas network. The teams found that even consumers at the tail-end were receiving sufficient gas supply during meal hours.