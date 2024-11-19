Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Snowfall ends dry spell in upper reaches of Kashmir

Snowfall ends dry spell in upper reaches of Kashmir
NEWS WIRE
November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

MIRPUR, (AJK)  -  After over three months of dry weather, the upper reaches of Neelam Valley in Azad Jammu Kashmir finally received gentle snowfall since midnight, delighting residents and tourists. Tourist hot-spots in the picturesque mountainous terrain witnessed varying degrees of light to moderate snowfall. The popular snow-clad resorts transformed into playgrounds, where tourists captured memorable moments and expressed joy by playing in the snow.

As a result of continual intermittent snowfall, Azad  Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (AJK SDMA) has issued an avalanche warning for Neelam  and Leepa vallies of AJK. The warning indicates a Low Danger Level for potential avalanches, particularly those of highest reaches in both of the snow-clad vallies. The residents of these high-altitude areas have been strictly advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone zones in the coming days. It recommend that people stay informed about the situation and adhere to safety guidelines to mitigate the risk of potential avalanches in the snow clad areas.

Dream Team clinches Federal Female Club Basketball Tournament title

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024