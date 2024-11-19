Sugar export to Afghanistan jumps by 1447pc, trade 29pc

On monthly basis, bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan increased by 19pc to $231m in October from September’s $194m.

ISLAMABAD - The sugar export to Afghanistan from Pakistan has enhanced by 1447 percent while the bilateral trade between both the neighbors has jumped by 29 percent during first four months of the ongoing fiscal year in comparison to the same period last fiscal.

The bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan has recorded an increase of 29 percent, rising from $ 544.37 million in the first four months (July to October) of 2023-24 to $703.15 million during the same period of the ongoing fiscal year, official source told The Nation. According to the source, Pakistan’s exports enhanced by 51 percent to $450.14 million during July-October (2024-25) from $298.65 million in the same months of the previous fiscal year. While, Pakistan imports from Afghanistan increased by 3 percent to $253.01 million during July-October 2024-25 from $245.72 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

On monthly basis, the source said, bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan increased by 19 percent to $231 million in October 2024 from September’s $194 million. Pakistan’s export to Afghanistan during October was increased by less than 2 percent, from $128 million in September 2024 to $ $130 million in October 2024. However, the import from Afghanistan increased by 52 percent, from $67 million in September 2024 to $ 101 million during October 2024, the source informed.

The bilateral trade during the first four months (Jul to October) increased by 24 percent, from $187 million during July-October 2023-24 to $231 million during the same period of the ongoing FY 2024-25, the source revealed. The highest increase was recorded by the export of sugar to Afghanistan during the first four months of the ongoing fiscal in comparison of the same period last fiscal. The export of sugar was increased by 1447 percent, from $5.93 million in July to October period of 2023-24 to $91.69 million during the same period of the ongoing fiscal year.

The export of malt extract to Afghanistan enhanced by 608 percent, from $1.54 million during Jul-October of the previous fiscal year to $10.91 million of the FY2024-25. Similarly, the export of maize or corn to Afghanistan enhanced by 285 percent, from $1.55 million during Jul-October of the previous fiscal year to $5.95 million of the FY2024-25.

The export of machinery, tractors, rice and pharmaceutical products enhanced by 150 percent, 78 percent, 52 percent and 48 percent respectively during Jul-October of the ongoing FY 2024-25 in comparison with the same period of the previous fiscal year. The export of rubber, motorcycle, wood & articles and cement to Afghanistan increased by 69 percent, 35 percent,31 percent and 30 percent respectively during Jul-October 2024-25 in comparison with the same period of the previous fiscal year.