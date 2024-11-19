SZABIST, Sukkur IBA collaborate to empower youth with digital skills through PITP

LARKANA - SZABIST University Larkana Campus, in collaboration with Sukkur IBA University, proudly announces its participation in the Peoples Information Technology Programme (PITP). An exhibition on software was organised by SZABIST on Monday.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Dr Zahida Abro, Head of Campus, emphasised the university’s commitment to nurturing talent for a better Pakistan. She remarked, “We are striving hard to bring out the talent of our students, who are now earning their livelihoods after gaining skills from SZABIST.” She said, “The exhibition will feature projects from a cohort of 200 students, showcasing 28 innovative works in graphic design, web design, and digital design.” She said, “Among the projects, students have developed logos and created software solutions for local food and clothing shops, demonstrating their creativity and technical proficiency.”

IBA University Sukkur Assistant Professor and Coordinator Dr Ahsanullah Abro said, “This transformative initiative aims to empower youth across Sindh by providing comprehensive digital skills training and certifications to 10,000 young individuals, significantly enhancing their employability and digital literacy.” He said, “As a key element of this initiative, SZABIST University Larkana Campus is hosting an exhibition to showcase innovative projects developed by participants from Phase 1 of the PITP.” “Event will highlight the practical skills acquired by trainees and provide them with a platform to demonstrate their capabilities to potential employers and industry stakeholders. This exhibition not only celebrates the hard work and dedication of the participants but also underscores the programme’s transformative impact on the community,” he added.

The programme is structured into two phases, with the first focusing on IT certifications. Each course lasts between 10 and 12 weeks, featuring evening classes on weekdays and totaling 120 to 150 hours of training. “This comprehensive approach equips participants with marketable skills, enhancing their career prospects and fostering growth within the tech industry,” he added.

Dr Ikhtair Ahmed Khoso, Coordinator of IBA University Sukkur, said that the collaboration between SZABIST University Larkana Campus, Sukkur IBA University, and the Government of Sindh reflects a shared commitment to bridging the digital skills gap and promoting socio-economic development in the region.

PITP stands as a testament to Sindh’s dedication to fostering digital empowerment and building a skilled IT workforce capable of driving innovation and growth.