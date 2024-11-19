Trials begin for selection of SBP teams for Quaid-e-Azam Games

LAHORE - The trials for the selection of different Sports Board Punjab (SBP) teams for the participation in Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games got underway at different venues of provincial capital on Monday. Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Chief Sorts Consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Administrator Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah and other officials also witnessed the trials. Talking to media, Director Admin M Kaleem said that hundreds of male and female U-22 athletes from all divisions of the province are participating in the trials and the best players will be selected purely on merit for the Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games scheduled to be organized at Islamabad in the last week of December 2024.