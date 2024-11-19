Two outlaws held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police on Monday claimed to have apprehended two outlaws and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession in the limits of the Giloti police station.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood has directed all police stations to make every effort to eradicate crime from society.

Following the directives, a team from the Giloti Police Station arrested two suspects, Muhammad Tufail and Muhammad Amin.

The police also recovered a single-shot repeater, two 12-bore guns, and ammunition from their possession.

The police have registered a case against the arrested suspects and have initiated further investigation.