Urgent action needed to combat climate change

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Raja Jahangir Anwar has stressed the importance of collective awareness and action to tackle the adverse impacts of climate change and safeguard the environment.

In an interview with a private news channel, he highlighted that a healthy environment is a fundamental right of every citizen, achievable only through collaborative efforts. He emphasized educating all societal segments about the critical role of tree planting in mitigating climate change effects. He added that Punjab aims to finalize and implement its Climate Change Policy and Action Plan 2024 to ensure a sustainable future.

The Punjab government, under Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz, has taken stringent measures to address smog, including closing schools, restricting outdoor activities, and engaging with the Indian government for cooperative solutions to air pollution. Steps like sealing factories, enforcing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and encouraging industries to adopt pollution control practices have also been implemented.

To combat smog, citizens have been advised to wear masks to prevent respiratory issues, use eyewash frequently, and adopt precautionary measures while traveling. Industries are urged to implement environmentally friendly practices to minimize pollution.

Jahangir also highlighted the importance of reducing single-use plastics and discouraging garbage burning to mitigate pollution and smog, urging citizens to adopt sustainable practices to protect the environment.