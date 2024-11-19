US, Philippines sign deal on sharing military information

MANILA - US and Philippine defence chiefs signed an agreement Monday on sharing classified military information and technology, as the long-time treaty allies deepen cooperation in a bid to counter Chinese influence in the region. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed the deal with his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro at the start of a visit to Manila that also included a closed-door meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos. The General Security of Military Information Agreement allows for the sharing of classified information that could benefit a US ally’s national defence, and streamlines the sale of certain classified technologies, officials said.