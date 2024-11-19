Usman Club, Civil Tigers, Beacon College win in 9th Essa Lab Boys Basketball

LAHORE - Usman Club, Civil Tigers and Beacon College secured victories in the 9th Essa Lab Boys Basketball Tournament, organised by Firdous Ittehad and Usman Basketball Club, at the International Abdul Nasir Aram Bagh Basketball Court.In the first match of the day, Usman Club defeated Karachi Colts 51-20. For the winning team, Nabeel Siddiqui scored 17 points, Mubarak Ahmad added 16, and Zardat Khan contributed 8. On the losing side, Ahmed Raza scored 9, Abdul Qadir netted 4, and Hazifah Khan managed 3 points.The second match saw Civil Tigers overpower Usman Club with a 64-29 victory. For the winners, Muhammad Maaz Ashraf made a major impact, scoring 26 points with four three-pointers, while Ahsan Iqbal contributed 16 points, and Haris Shahid added 8. On the losing team, Mubarak Ahmad scored 16 points with three three-pointers, Muhammad Saleh Ahmad had 6, and Nabeel Siddiqui scored 4.In the third match, Beacon College Gulshan Iqbal defeated Karachi Colts 27-25 in a nail-biting contest. For the winners, Dardar Khan scored 16 points, Abdullah netted 6, and Basal Khan added 4. For the runners-up, Sameer Shahid led with 17 points, Ahmed Raza had 6, and Raza Abbas added 2 points.