Volatile organic compounds blamed for smog

ISLAMABAD - Climate scientist Salaal Hasan has attributed smog formation to volatile organic compounds, citing their widespread use in industries.

Speaking to the media, Hasan explained that these compounds, including chlorine, hydrogen, and sulfur, react with sunlight to produce ozone at ground level. He warned that an air quality index exceeding 80 to 100 marks poses a severe health risk.

Hasan emphasized the harmful effects of these chemicals on lung tissues, which could lead to fatalities or irreversible disabilities, especially among infants and pregnant women. He urged strict regulation of gas emissions into the atmosphere to mitigate the dangers.