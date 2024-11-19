Tuesday, November 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Volatile organic compounds blamed for smog

Monitoring Report
November 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Climate scientist Salaal Hasan has attributed smog formation to volatile organic compounds, citing their widespread use in industries.  

Speaking to the media, Hasan explained that these compounds, including chlorine, hydrogen, and sulfur, react with sunlight to produce ozone at ground level. He warned that an air quality index exceeding 80 to 100 marks poses a severe health risk.  

Hasan emphasized the harmful effects of these chemicals on lung tissues, which could lead to fatalities or irreversible disabilities, especially among infants and pregnant women. He urged strict regulation of gas emissions into the atmosphere to mitigate the dangers.  

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1731988745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024