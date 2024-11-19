Woman killed, 22 injured in Hezbollah rocket attacks on Israel

ISRAEL - A woman was killed and at least 22 people were wounded in several rocket barrages fired by Hezbollah on Monday, as the group launched more than 100 rockets at northern Israel and one missile at the country’s center throughout the day, according to Israeli media. The woman, identified as Safaa Awad, 41, was killed and 10 others wounded in the evening by a rocket that hit a three-story building in the northern town of Shfar’am after five projectiles were fired by Hezbollah at the Galilee. The Israel Defense Forces said interceptor missiles were launched to counter the attack, and it was investigating the impact.

Medics said the woman was trapped inside the building and recovered by rescue services, but declared dead shortly afterward. The other people were lightly hurt by broken glass, according to first responders. The Magen David Adom emergency service said the woman was inside a “protected space” at the time of the attack. It was unclear if MDA was referring to a bomb shelter or some other kind of protected area in the building.

Also on Monday night, five people were wounded, including one seriously, in the Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan area, following a Hezbollah missile attack on central Israel, medics said. Magen David Adom says it is taking a 54-year-old woman in serious condition, another person in moderate condition, and three others good condition to Beilinson Hospital. The victims were all hit by shrapnel, MDA says. The IDF says one missile was fired from Lebanon in the attack, which was intercepted by air defenses.

Fragments from the interception impacted between the two Tel Aviv suburbs, causing a fire and damage to surrounding buildings and vehicles.