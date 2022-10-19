Share:

ISLAMABAD-The 11th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor is likely to be held on 27th October, it was learnt reliably here.

The meeting will be held virtually and final presentation to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the JCC meeting will be given today (Wednesday), official source told The Nation. According to the source, the main agenda item to be discussed in the upcoming JCC include Main Line 1 (ML-I), Karachi Circular Railway, realignment of Karkurram Highway(KKH), M9 and the source maintained. Besides, new memorandum of understanding is likely to be signed during the upcoming JCC meeting, the source added.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued here stated that Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday reviewed progress over the next 11th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting to be held at the end of this month. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Commission, Secretary Communication, Executive Director China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while representatives from various ministries were also present. During the pre-CPEC JCC meeting, major deliverable projects were discussed in length which will be taken up in the upcoming JCC meeting.

It is noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be visiting China later this week and 11th JCC will have a significance since the incumbent government has already revived CPEC projects which remained neglected during the last four years of PTI’s tenure, the statement said. During the meeting, several projects in various sectors like energy, transport, information technology, socio-economic development, industrial cooperation, science & technology, transport infrastructure and international cooperation were discussed. The respective ministries shared their deliverable proposals of projects after conducting their Joint Working Groups JWGs to be taken up in JCC with the Chinese authorities.

The minister directed the Power Division to expedite the approval process of energy policy for Gilgit Baltistan (GB) so that already agreed projects for GB could be pushed forward. The minister also stated that Chinese authorities have shown great interest in mining sector and directed the concerned ministry to make a tangible proposal in this regard. “The Chinese are ready to set up a working group on the mining sector therefore, we must give them some tangible proposals,” said the minister, while stressing the ministries to make a concrete plan rather than a business-as usual approach.

He further directed that the development and production facility of solar panels for domestic use as well as export may be considered for inclusion in the agenda of the meeting. During a meeting, representative from information technology informed that minister that both countries decided to set up six sub-working groups on communication technology infrastructure, application innovation, policy and regulation, HR development, cyber security and radio spectrum regulation. Similarly, it was also proposed that the Pak-China Technology Business Forum will be formally established during the JCC meeting. The minister also directed the ministries concerned to focus on the long-term plans as well so projects could be operationalised.