Share:

ISLAMABAD-A certificate awarding ceremony for the Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Programme and joint international certification with Finland /Japan was organised at the National University of Technology (NUTECH) on 18 October 2022. Earlier, on arrival at the National University of Technology, chief guest Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain was received by the Rector of the University Lt Gen (Retd) Moazzam Ejaz, HI (M). The Ambassador of Finland with leading industrialists also graced the occasion.

The Rector highlighted the needs of our industry and explained to the guests a roadmap of NUTECH. Later, Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain accompanied by Rector visited NUTECH labs, library, and classrooms.

While interacting with students, parents, and faculty, the Minister said that government initiative programmes like business loans and skills scholarships under Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Programme will enable students to become job creators and independent entrepreneurs. He also appreciated the students who gained certifications in international collaborations. He added that NUTECH is a great platform, which would enable youngsters to not only learn hi-tech skills but also create employment opportunities and economic activities by starting their own businesses.

In the end, the chief guest and congratulated all the students on successfully completing their certification courses. Around 244 students successfully completed certification courses under Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Programme international certification, which aims to prepare Pakistani youth for the local and international market.