HYDERABAD-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh on Tuesday said that four dacoits, involved in cash van robbery, were killed while their accomplices managed to escape during an encounter in the limits of P.S Hatri late Monday night.

A policeman was also injured in the encounter, while the police also recovered Rs 51 million cash, one Kalashnikov, three pistols, two motorcycles and CNICs of the accused from the house where the dacoits were present at the time of the encounter, the SSP said while addressing press conference at Police Headquarters.

In retaliatory fire, three of the accused and their accomplice Anis were killed on the spot while the other accused managed to escape, Amjad said and added that the injured policeman, Asad Chana was shifted to civil hospital for medical aid.

The SSP said the slain robbers were identified as Zahir alias Mamo alias Qasim Mastoi, Anees Chana, Aqib Mastoi and Zaheer Abro. They were involved in looting of millions of rupees from a private security company van that was carrying cash of over Rs 300 million to HBL Moro branch. Amjad said that one of the accused Anis was already arrested and on his indication, a house was raided in Sadiq Leona to arrest them but the accused opened firing at police.

The SSP said that the police had already arrested van driver Asghar Shah and Mirza who had admitted their involvement with the dacoits. He said that Anis had said in the statement given to the police that 11 accused including him (Anis) had looted the van. He said that the police investigation revealed that Tahir alias Mamo, was wanted in nine other serious crimes, including robbery.

The SSP said that the operation would continue till the arrest of the last accused involved in the incident and the return of the looted money.