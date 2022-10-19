Share:

ABBOTTABAD - A new spell of rains and winds are likely to start in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Tuesday night, the temperature is also likely to drop due to rains and snowfall in the upper areas of Hazara, this spell will contin­ue intermittently till Friday.

The Meteorological De­partment says that there is a possibility of snowfall in the upper districts of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa province. Provin­cial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has direct­ed the district administration to ensure the availability of machinery, after the report of the meteorological depart­ment. PDMA has also direct­ed the concerned institutions to take advance measures in view of heavy rains/snowfall and hailstorms.

In a letter issued by PDMA, it was informed that the com­munication roads may be blocked due to snowfall in the upper districts, and the administration of the respec­tive districts should ensure the availability of heavy ma­chinery.

According to the Meteo­rological Department, the temperature is also likely to decrease due to rains and snowfall, the rains are like­ly to continue intermittently till Friday, the district admin­istration should also inform the tourists about the weath­er situation