LAHORE -Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed steered Sindh to a sensational 10-wicket win over defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the fourth and last day of the fourth round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23. Abrar followed up his first innings figures of 39.2-9-130-4 with 19-9-29-5 as KP were spun out for a paltry 108 in 46.2 overs at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Sindh achieved the 3-run victory target in the first over to notch up their first win of the season. SCORES IN BRIEF: SINDH 490 all-out, 138 overs (Khurram Manzoor 116, Saud Shakeel 105, Omair Bin Yousuf 105; Ihsanullah 3-109, Sajid Khan 3-127) AND 4-0 beat KP 384, 115.2 overs (Sarwar Afridi 148, Kamran Ghulam 93; M Umar 4-87, Abrar Ahmed 4-130) AND 108 all-out (Ashfaq Ahmed 37; Abrar Ahmed 5-29, M Umar 3-17) by 10 wickets. CENTRAL PUNJAB 509-9d, 140 overs (Azhar Ali 219, Tayyab Tahir 114; Mehran Mumtaz 3-111, Nauman Ali 3-173) drew with NORTHERN 651-9d, 197.1 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 140, Aamir Jamal 80*; Ahmed Safi 6-132). BALOCHISTAN 346, 127 overs (Asad Shafiq 106; Sameen Gul 5-84, Imran Randhawa 3-75) AND 295-6 (Haris Sohail 133*; Imran Randhawa 2-43, Sameen Gul 2-46) drew with SOUTHERN PUNJAB 330, 96.5 overs (Usman Salahuddin 88; Najeebullah Achakzai 5-90).