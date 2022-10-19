Share:

LAHORE-Amir Khan Mazari, Bilal Asim, Haider Ali Rizwan and others registered victories in the boys U-16 pre-quarterfinals of the Kamran Steel ATF 16&Under Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-1) played here at the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Tuesday.

In the boys U-16 pre-quarterfinals, Amir Mazari beat was up against Waleed Humayun. Amir, a student of renowned coach Rashid Malik, displayed quality tennis and outsmarted his opponent by 6-2, 6-3. Rising star Bilal Asim crushed young Nabeel Qayum 6-0, 6-0, Haider Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) beat Asad Zaman 6-3, 6-1, Hussnain Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) beat Aized Khalil 6-0, 6-1.

While in other pre-quarterfinals, Ahtesham Humayun beat Inam Qadir 6-4, 6-0, Sheheryar Anees beat Sameer Zaman 6-1, 6-2, Salaar Khan beat M Sohaan Noor 6-2, 6-4, Ibrahim Ashraf beat Faizan Ali 6-2, 7-5 and Abdullah Pirzada beat Hamza Rehmat 6-2, 6-3. In the boys U-16 doubles, Asad Zaman and Sheheryar Anees played well against Kashan Tariq and Taimoor Ansari and won the encounter by 6-2, 7-5. Inam Qadir and Muhammad Salaar Khan did good work against the pair of Waleed Humayun and Abdullah Pirzada and outpaced their opponents by 6-4, 6-2.

Meanwhile in the Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022, the matches were also decided in different age group categories here at SBP Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex. In the boys/girls U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Nabeel Qayum beat Muhammad Shafin Khan 6-1 and Taimoor Ansari beat M Umar Ali 6-1.

In the boys/girls U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Abdur Rehman beat Hafiz Hussain 6-1, Musa Aneek beat Aahil Nadeem 6-0, Aalay Husnain beat Aayan Shahbaz 6-1, Bismel Zia beat M Ayan Khan 6-0, M Umar Ali beat Inam Ali 7-5 and M Ibrahim Hussain Gill beat Shafay Iqbal 6-1. In the boys/girls U-10 first round matches, Taha Asad beat Nameer Ahsan 7-6, Aaliyan Ali beat Hassan Alam 6-0 and Musa Dawood beat Shahnoor 6-0.