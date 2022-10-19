Share:

LAHORE-Atlas Copco, world’s leading provider of productivity solutions, has teamed up with ‘Transparent Hands’ to provide medical assistance in the flood affected areas, to play its part in rebuilding efforts as a good corporate citizen of Pakistan. It will be providing the preventive healthcare assistance and clean drinking water to the families present in the relief camps.

First medical assistance camp of the campaign was put up in Thatta, Sindh, where around 600 patients were facilitated in a day, by the expert doctors, and were provided with check-ups, first aid, medicines, Hepatitis B & C screenings, and tests for typhoid, malaria, uric acid, and cholesterol.

Sharing his thoughts, Sohail Shahzad, General Manager, Atlas Copco Pakistan said, “In this moment of national tragedy and calamity, our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. Floods have multiple effects on the life and livelihood of people, the contaminated drinking water is causing all kinds of health issues. Together with ‘Transparent Hands’, we are conducting medical camps in multiple remote areas where a team of trained doctors not only treats the patients but also provides them with free medicines and clean drinking water.“

The flood relief camp team is of 18 members, comprised of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians, patient registrars, and support staff. In the coming days the medical assistance will also be extended to affected areas of Mirpur Khas & Dadu districts.

He further added, “We at Atlas Copco, along with the support of our global offices, and not-for-profit organization “Water for All”, have always stood up everywhere in the world to support the communities and become a helping hand during natural calamities or challenges.”

“Water for All” is the community engagement initiative of Atlas Copco, managed through the dedicated employee volunteer workforce. The initiative funded projects are designed to provide access to clean drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene. Since its start in 1984,the initiative has reached millions of people across the world, and “Water for All”chapters are present in over 50 countries now.