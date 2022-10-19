Share:

SYDNEY - Australia said Tuesday it would no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing a conten­tious decision by the previous conservative government.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the city’s sta­tus should be decided through peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians, and not through unilater­al decisions. “We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, she said, add­ing: “Australia’s embassy has always been, and re­mains, in Tel Aviv”. In 2018 a conservative govern­ment led by Scott Morrison followed former US president Donald Trump’s lead in naming West Je­rusalem as the Israeli capital. The State of Palestine has welcomed the assertion of the Australian For­eign Minister Penny Wong that Jerusalem is a final status issue that must be resolved through negotia­tions between Palestine and Israel