Share:

Given the fallout of the Ukrainian war and a looming European recession or perhaps a global slowdown, the Pakistani central bank, and the finance ministry are in a tight spot. Now it has to embark on a precarious balancing act, trying to rein in high inflation while simultaneously avoiding a severe economic slowdown at home or perhaps even a sticky recession. We are already witnessing a drop in exports; a negative large-scale manufacturing trend, a closing down of SMEs, and falling home remittances where the main reason can be attributed to the sheer dwindling of avenues/opportunities to spend in the Pakistani economy per se. The state bank last week announced that it will keep the interest rate unchanged and while a segment was somewhat relieved that it was not moved up, however, the real question is whether the economy can even withstand such high rates during a period of geopolitical turmoil and a lingering pandemic that is likely to spike in the winter months. The dilemma is that inflation in Pakistan is very high and before it could be tamed the recession risk in the meantime has emerged rather quickly and strongly, thus making it so much more difficult to manage any kind of soft landing.

On a brighter note, as domestic demand starts tapering off and with the Pak Rupee somewhat gaining stability against the leading international currencies, it would help in preventing any type of entrenchment of runaway inflation; something that was being feared not too long ago. Still, the challenge is far from being over. While the oil prices may have dropped from the peak in recent months, the shortfall in the oil supply and firm pricing induced by the ongoing Ukraine war—including western sanctions against Russia—remains a serious threat to the economy. In a recent analytical report published by Professor James D. Hamilton, a professor of economics at the University of California, San Diego, and a leading expert on the economic effects of oil shocks, opined that high oil prices over the years have almost always made major contributions in global recessions over the year and even this time it is going to be no different.

At current oil price and supply levels, the tipping point into a recessionary environment may almost have already been reached. And if the Russian war escalates, its effects may no longer be manageable even by the most developed economies of the world. He points out that unlike what the western allied may think, Russian oil which accounts for around 10 percent of world production, could not be easily replaced if cut off—an outcome he recommends to be avoided, because any substantial loss of the Russian oil supply could constitute an oil price shock rivalling that of the 1970s. Furthermore, cuts in the availability of Russian commodities like palladium, which is important for the catalytic converters in gasoline-fuelled cars, and nickel, which is used in batteries and for many other purposes, will add to the global supply shocks. Yet another factor that is looming large on the global horizon is the fear of a return of Covid to China in the 2022-23 winter. The situation in China and its persistence on zero-Covid policy further complicates the situation.

Back to Pakistan, perhaps at this stage, it would be prudent for economic managers to prepare a full array of monetary tools and give confidence to the market by issuing statements and/or showing a tangible resolve indicating that they are ready to bolster the economy wherever and whenever needed. With reasonable luck, the government should be able to bring the rate of price increases down to more palatable levels gradually without needing to raise interest rates and this in itself will go a long way in helping to offset the recession. One can only hope that in these very delicate economic times, both the central bank and the finance ministry work in tandem to steer the country through this narrow path leading to achieving the equilibrium goal of price stability and maximum employment. In the meantime, we all pray that the war recedes, so that the markets can return to normal, especially the ones which constitute Pakistan’s main export destinations!