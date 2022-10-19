Share:

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has some bitter pills to swallow. No matter how much it wants to blame external factors, or make excuses, there is no way around accepting the reality in front of them: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) absolutely dominated the PDM in the recent by-elections held in various parts of the country. By winning six out of eight National Assembly seats, losing two seats to the PPP — NA-157 Multan and NA-237 Karachi —, and winning two out of three Punjab Assembly seats, this was almost a complete sweep.

PDM’s loss feels more magnanimous considering this was not just one party’s loss but a ruling multi-party coalition that lost against the sole candidate fielded by a singular party. This is the second by-election loss for the PDM in a year. It is time that the coalition accepts some harsh realities.

Whatever strategy the government is angling for in terms of popular support is not successful. The fact of the matter is that the coalition government appears unequipped to handle an economic crisis, and no pot shots at PTI or leaked audios will change that. It is also time for the coalition to realise that the narrative of victimisation gathers sympathy. The more the coalition government gives the PTI opportunity to use the narrative, the more disservice it is doing to itself when it comes to polls and voting.

However, it is hoped that this victory also leads the PTI to take this situation seriously. They have succeeded with their stunt of fielding a sole candidate, but now that they have largely won, that trick results in the whole process being repeated again, making this exercise a waste of time. It appears that PTI enjoys playing the opposition and conducting rallies—however, as it wins more seats, it must also look into being a party in government and power, and think of policies, laws and cooperation, rather than political game plans all the time.