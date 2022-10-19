Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) is holding its two-day flagship International Seminar titled ‘Global Strategic Threat and Response (GSTAR)’ from 19-20 October, 2022 under the core theme ‘Evolving Global Order: Challenges and Opportunities’ at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. The biennial GSTAR is a unique international forum, initiated by CASS to review the most significant global strategic trends and challenges. The seminar will feature international scholars and practitioners from Canada, China, Germany, Latvia, New Zealand, United States and United Kingdom. In addition to the inaugural and closing plenaries, the seminar will have four thematic sessions on international security environment: emerging challenges & opportunities, geo-economics: driver of the Asian century, emerging technologies and future warfare, aerospace security: determinants and future prospects. The seminar will highlight the significance of technological advancement, global strategic threats and response management in the wake of future aerial warfare.