Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says China helped Pakistan in every difficult time and this is a good example of long-standing relationship between the two countries.

He was talking to a delegation of Chinese disaster management experts led by Emergency Commanding Officer, Xu Xianbiao which called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said Pakistan is grateful to the Chinese leadership and the people of China for helping in this difficult time.

He informed the delegation that various areas of Sindh and Balochistan are still under water, in which water-borne diseases are creating new challenges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the Chinese companies working in Pakistan and China for their donations to the Flood Relief Fund.

The delegation will provide technical assistance to Pakistan on short, medium and long-term projects in the construction of infrastructure to predict floods and reduce its effects between Pakistan and China.

The Chinese delegation has formed a working group to cooperate with the relevant Pakistani institutions and authorities and will submit a detailed plan and report to the NDMA on Friday for the rehabilitation of people and infrastructure in the affected areas.