Peshawar - Indus River, the Asia’s longest river, having a length of 3,180 kilometres is unique water-channel in Pakistan which irrigates thousands of hectares of lands from Gilgit-Baltistan to Karachi with abundance of natural sites suitable for construction water reservoirs to counter floods and energy crisis in the wake of climate change’s susceptibility. Besides River Indus, Pakistan is blessed with over 24 big and small rivers including five in Punjab, four in Sindh, eight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and seven in Balochistan that offers plenty of opportunities for construction of small, medium and big dams. There are multiple sites for construction of dams on rivers Chanab, Jhelum, Ravi, Sutlaj and Beas in Punjab, Kabul, Swat, Punjkora, Kunhar, Bara, Kurram, Haroo, Gomal, Chitral in KP, Nari, Bolan, Pishin, Lara, Mula, Hub, Zhob, Porali, Hangol, Rakshan, Dasht in Balochistan and alongside four rivers in Sindh. Diamir Bhasa, Dasu Kohistan, Kalabagh on River Sindh, Mohamad and Kalam on River Swat, Shalman Khyber on River Kabul, Tangi on River Kurram in North Waziristan, Kaghan-Naran on River Kunhar were most suitable for construction of big dams. Inspite of enormous water potential, Pakistan is gradually moving towards water-scared country where most of living creatures including humans, wildlife, mammals and reptiles are facing looming threats of water shortage. National Water Policy 2018 had revealed that Pakistan was heading towards a situation of water shortage due to lack of water reservoirs, which may lead to food insecurity for all living creatures in next few years provided the new dams were not constructed on priority basis. The policy disclosed that per capita surface water availability had significantly declined from 5,260 cubic meters per year in 1951 to around 1,000 cubic meters in 2016 and this quantity is likely to further drop to 860 cubic meters by 2025. The groundwater situation is expected to further decrease mostly in Punjab and Sindh provinces where about one million tubewells are pumping about 55 million acres feet (MAF) water for irrigation, which is 20pc more than that the water available in canals. The changing and unpredictable precipitation patterns as evident from August 27, 2022 flash floods had indicated that country was highly vulnerable to floods and climate change’s vulnerabilities and construction of big water reservoirs were necessary to address the country’s water woes. Muhammad Naeem, Assistant Professor Economics Department, University of Swabi said that Pakistan was among 10 countries affected by climate change. Besides August 27 floods, he said March-April heat wave had signified that Pakistan was highly susceptible to weather vulnerabilities including floods. He said around 46,000 dams were constructed in world including 22,000 dams by China and 4,500 by India while Pakistan could not construct any big dam after Tarbela. Dr Naeem said small dams were being preferred mostly in developing countries like SAAR C for irrigation of agriculture and drinking water because it is cost and time efficient and does not require foreign investment as compare to big dams. “Small dams can easily be constructed in two to three years while big dams mostly require 10 to 15 years.”