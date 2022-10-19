Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Tuesday in­augurated the Shahkam Chowk Flyover project on Canal Road Lahore.

Completed with the cost of Rs 3.91 billion, the three-lane dual-way flyover is 606 meters long. This signal-free corridor facility will be available for one lakh and 20 thousand vehicles daily. The government claims to have Rs 320 million as the estimated cost of the project was Rs 4.23 billion.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the CM said that since Shehbaz Sharif became the prime minister, he has been busy destabilizing the Pun­jab government.

“The results of the by-elections have shaken Shehbaz Sharif and the federal government. The N-League and PDM do not understand what they have to do now and God willing they will not un­derstand”, he said, adding that the PML-N itself was a qabza group and had engaged such people to further this agenda.

The CM regretted that the N-League was also doing politics on wheat.

Shehbaz Sharif’s enmity with the people of Pun­jab has come to the fore; he said and pointed out that the federal government gave wheat to all the provinces except Punjab. It gave wheat to Sindh but disallowed Punjab to import wheat; he re­gretted and added that the federal government is neither giving wheat to Punjab nor allowing us to import it. He said that the federal government has to pay the dues of 170 billion rupees to the Punjab government and it has also stopped it.

“The PML-N is openly hostile to Punjab and in these circumstances, how do they ask for votes from the people of Punjab? We are going to the Supreme Court against the behaviour of the fed­eral government”, he said. He alleged that Sheh­baz Sharif also disbanded the Al-Mubarak Centre project like other welfare-oriented schemes.

“A five-star hotel and a rooftop food court, as big as a football ground, will be built in Al-Mubarak Center. Traffic problems will also be avoided by connecting Al-Mubarak Center with Qaddafi Stadium through a tunnel. Parking fa­cilities for 7,000 vehicles will be available at Al-Mubarak Center”, he remarked.

He said that a patrolling posts and rescue 1122 center will also be built to ensure law and order in the housing societies adjacent to Shahkam Chowk.

He said the the money for building these facili­ties would be taken from the owners of the housing societies. He said that the private housing societ­ies do not construct sewerage which creates prob­lems. “The private housing societies must ensure the provision of sewerage, roads and other facili­ties in their schemes before advertising”, he said.

He said notices will be issued to the housing societies to develop sewerage and other facilities before construction. Private housing societies are being given a week in this regard; he added and warned that action will be taken against those so­cieties that do not comply.

Societies should also give facilities to those from which they are earning money. He said that the land transfer fee has been reduced by 100 percent for the convenience of the common man. The reduction in transfer fee is improving the property business.

According to the vision of Imran Khan, work has also been started on the RUDA and CBD projects.

Similarly, the Lahore master plan has been ap­proved to deal with rising population and traffic problems. Green and brown areas have been re­served for construction in Lahore, he said.

The government will also arrange an under­ground travel facility within the city of Lahore; he disclosed and maintained that this project will be a great gift for the citizens of Lahore.

The CM mentioned that the work on the underground project started in his previous term but Shehbaz Sharif stopped it too.About 31 crore rupees were saved in the Shahkam Chowk flyover project, for which, I congratu­late DG LDA and his team, he stated.