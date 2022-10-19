Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday alleged that the “corrupt mafia” fostered a culture of violation of the Constitution and trampling of law just to protect and safeguard their vested interests. He further said that it was impera­tive that people of pen and knowledge should raise their voice against this oppression and lawlessness without any expediency. Talking to a joint delegation of National Press Club and Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists who called on him here, former prime minister Khan accused that the coalition gov­ernment left behind dictators in violation of human rights, especially the announced and unannounced curbs on the media. During the meeting, the freedom of expression in the country and maltreatment of journalists at the government level were discussed in detail, according to a statement issued by PTI. Be­sides, they also discussed the problems being faced by media workers and stressed the need for mea­sures for their welfare. In the meeting, PTI’s political movement and its effects on the supremacy of the Constitution and the survival of democracy in the country were also discussed threadbare. Speaking on the occasion, Khan claimed that the political struggle of PTI was based on the supremacy of Constitution and law, as “creation of a prosperous society without the establishment of justice and the rule of law was next to impossible.” PTI chairman said that “corrupt ruling elite” used every tactic from booking under terror charges to blocking of channels, adding that they resorted to shameful act of custodial torture on Senator Azam Swati and other political workers and journalists mere for expressing their opinions.