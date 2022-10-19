Share:

ISLAMABAD-The cost of railway Main Line-1 (ML-1) project has been revised upwards to $9.85 billion (approximately Rs2 trillion) which is 45pc higher than the approved cost of the project.

Beside the construction cost, the provision of security to ML-I will cost another Rs36 billion, for which a separate project will be executed, official source told The Nation. Main Line-1 (ML-1) is China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s umbrella project and its main component includes the upgradation and doubling of Main Line-1 from Karachi to Peshawar and Taxila to Havelian (1733km). The project is on the agenda of the upcoming 11th JCC meeting. The Central Development Working Party(CDWP) will today (Wednesday) consider two projects related to ML-I. One project related to the upgradation of Pakistan Main Line-1(ML-1) and establishment of dry port near Havelian.

The proposed estimated cost of the project is around Rs 1.97 trillion. The second project is related to the provision of security for the ML-1 project. The cost of the security of ML-1 project is Rs 35.991b. The project cost has been escalated to $9.85b from the original PC-I cost of $ 6.807bn approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in August 2020. It is proposed that the project will be implemented in three packages and ECNEC had approved package-I of the project in 2020. Package-1 of ML-I is having five components including Nawabshah - Rohri Section, Multan-Lahore Section, Lahore-Lalalamusa Section, Kaluwal-Pindora Section and Upgradation of Pakistan Railways Academy Walton. However, the approved rationalized cost of the project was being considered as unrealistic both by the Chinese and Pakistani sides, the source said. The scope of the project included the laying of a new track with improved subgrade for 160 km/h, increase in speed from 65-105 km/h to 120-160 km/h, rehabilitation and construction of major bridges, provision of modern signaling & telecom systems, conversion of level crossings into underpasses/ fly overs, fencing of tracks, establishment of dry port near Havelian and upgradation of Walton Training Academy. ML-1 Project had been declared ‘Strategic’ by 6th JCC meeting and its feasibility has already been completed. Framework agreement on ML-1 was signed on 15th May 2017 during PM visit to China, while commercial contract for preliminary design was signed on 15th May 2017.The Project will be completed in 3 packages. The PC-1 of the project had been approved by ECNEC on 5th August 2020, however owing to the Chinese concern now it has been revised. The concessional financing agreement between China and Pakistan has yet to be signed.