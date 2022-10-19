Share:

Rawalpindi-Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Rawalpindi Khurshid Alam Bhatti on Tuesday issued a stay order and stopped Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) from evacuating the Lal Haveli, the residence of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

In a notice, issued by ETPB earlier, the court directed Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his brother Sheikh Siddique to vacate Lal Haveli within seven days.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had challenged the notice issued by ETPB in a court. When ADSJ Khurshid Alam Bhatti took up the petition, Sardar Abdul Razaq, the counsel for former interior minister, argued the deputy administrator had issued a notice to his client illegally and on pressure of government.

He said his client is living in Lal Haveli since years and requested court to cancel the notice issued by ETPB.

Meanwhile, the court reserved its judgment and adjourned the hearing. Later, ADSJ Khurshid Alam Bhutti laid down verdict while suspending the ETPB orders for 15 days.

The judge remarked that petitioner has the right to appeal within 15 days of the eviction orders.