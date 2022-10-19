Share:

In the modern era, war has been revolutionized due to rapid advancements in technology. As a result, cyber security along with its pros and cons is contributing increasingly to modern warfare. It is a bitter truth but it must be said, no government in Pakistan focused on the improvement of cyber security. Consequently, we paid premium costs for it in the past. Recent audio notes of the Prime Minister’s that were allegedly stolen and being sold on the dark web are clear evidence of this. Sensitive information of prominent personalities has been compromised in the past as well and ultimately putting national security concerns at stake. In fact, there are several incidents from the past that can be cited in this approach. Hacking of sensitive data of FBR and NADRA in 2021 are two prominent instances of such cases.

According to leading global cyber security firms such as Symantec, Pakistan is among the ten most vulnerable countries in the world. Furthermore, the rate of cybercrimes exacerbated up to 83% in the country within the last three years to data computed by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Needless to say, these are alarming figures that, if not reduced, will soar much worse. These are clear evidence that Pakistan is swiftly becoming a great victim of cyber warfare. Government should emphasize indigenously developing its cyber security industry so that in the near future it could secure both its civilian and military infrastructure in the long run. Moreover, Pakistan may be limited in its ability to wage a strong offensive campaign within the realm of cyber warfare at the moment; such steps would go a long way in helping lay the foundations to build something greater.

SAIF UR REHMAN,

Lahore.