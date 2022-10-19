Share:

RAWALPINDI - A gang of three armed dacoits snatched a container carrying a consignment of peanuts, cash and three mobile phones at gunpoint near Moza Dhadamber, informed sources on Tuesday.

However, the police managed to recover the container near Taxila and registered a case against the dacoits who had managed to flee after committing the crime, said a police spokesman.

According to sources, a man Rafi Ullah lodged a complaint with Police Station Chakri stating that he along with his driver was transporting peanuts worth Rs 4 million to Peshawar from his residential area in a container. He alleged that three men carrying guns in their hands intercepted the container in an abandoned place by throwing torches and took hostages at gunpoint. He said the dacoits pulled them down from the container and snatched three mobile phones and cash from them. He said the dacoits later on tied their hands and fled by taking away the container loaded with peanuts. The victim appealed to police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them besides recovering the container, cash and mobile phones.

Police filed a case and began an investigation. A police spokesman told the media that police had recovered the container laden with peanuts near Taxila. He said the dacoits left the container in fields and fled. He said that police are carrying out raids to arrest the fleeing dacoits after filing a case against them.