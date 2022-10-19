Share:

One more dengue fever patient died Umarkot, a city in Sindh province, on Tuesday, raising the death toll from the deadly disease to 52 in the province this year.

According to Sindh Health Department, out of 52 deaths in the province this year, 46 were reported in Karachi, three in Hyderabad and one each in Mirpur Khas, Sanghar and Umarkot.

Sindh Health Department also informed that 4,059 dengue cases have been reported in Karachi alone since October 1 while 15,677 cases have been reported across the province this year.