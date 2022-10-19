Share:

ISLAMABAD - Diplomatic efforts are on to move on after US President Joe Biden’s statement that left everyone in Islamabad shocked. Biden made the comments in a speech at a reception of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee last week, in which he also touched upon the war in Ukraine, China and domestic issues. He alleged that Pakistan “may be one of the most dangerous” countries in the world which had “nuclear weapons without any cohesion.” US ambassador Donald Blome was summoned to the Foreign Office later to lodge a protest. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others individually also rejected Biden’s claim. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was proud that “our nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) requirements. We take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness. Let no one have any doubts.” FM Bilawal said if there was any question “as to nuclear safety, then they should be directed to our neighbour India, who very recently accidentally fired a missile into Pakistani territory.” He however, added: “We will continue on the positive trajectory of engagements we are having so far.” Diplomatic efforts resumed after the initial counter-statements to cool down the atmosphere. Pakistan was assured by the US that Biden’s statement did not mean Islamabad will have to ‘do more’ as it was merely a repetition of the previous US concerns. Yesterday, the US said it was confident of Pakistan’s commitment and ability to secure nuclear assets. State Department’s Principal Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel made the positive statement shortly after a meeting between Pakistan’s Ambassador to United States Masood Khan and Counsellor Derek Chollet, who serves as a senior policy advisor to the US Secretary of State. Vedant Patel said the US had always viewed secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests. He reiterated the two countries enjoyed a strong partnership and that the United States valued its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan. He recalled recent high level visits on both sides including visit of the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to the United States and the visit of Counselor Derek Chollet and Administrator USA ID Samantha Power to Pakistan. After the meeting with Ambassador Masood, Counsellor Chollet, in a tweet, said that he met Ambassador Masood Khan to discuss US-Pakistan longstanding partnership and further grow the bilateral ties in so many areas including health, agriculture, education, entrepreneurship and energy for the benefit of our peoples and the region. Both US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley assured Congress recently that the administration was looking at the role Pakistan played during the past years and what role the US would want it to play in the future. Twenty-two Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill in Congress that includes an assessment of support by the government of Pakistan for the Taliban between 2001 and 2020. Wendy Sherman, the deputy secretary of state and the highest placed US official to visit Pakistan since Biden took over, made it all plain in October 2021. There is a near unanimous view in Pakistan that instead of owning up to its own flawed policy and botched execution of the Afghan campaign, the US finds it convenient to scapegoat Pakistan. US policy still looks at Pakistan through an Afghan prism and wants Pakistan for a specific purpose of over the horizon counter- terrorism operations in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan seeks broad based relations focusing on geo-economics. Pakistani diplomats are making efforts to bring the US back to a point where both sides can benefit and abrupt statements could be minimized to retain positivity. The aim is to ‘move on’ after the Biden statement.