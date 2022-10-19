Share:

Commission took decision due to shortage of security personnel.

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) has once again post­poned the local government elec­tions in Karachi over the request by the Sindh government.

The Sindh government had sought postponement for three months of the LG polls in seven districts of Ka­rachi which were scheduled for Oc­tober 23. The commission took this decision over the request regarding shortage of 16,000 police personnel.

The second phase of the local gov­ernment elections in Sindh was origi­nally scheduled to take place on July 24. However, it was postponed twice due to unprecedented rains and the flooding crisis. The commission, ac­cording to the press release, had no option other than to postpone LG elections since “peaceful conduct of the election and the protection of the voters” was its top priority. The ECP decided to hold another meeting after 15 days to gain feedback from the provincial government and other law enforcement agencies to ensure that local body polls are conducted as soon as possible and a date fixed for them. The ECP had also written to the interior ministry to ensure pro­vision of Pakistan Army soldiers and Rangers to compensate for shortage of police personnel but the ministry responded that such a measure was not possible. The interior ministry had informed the ECP that the army and Rangers could be provided as a quick reaction force. The ministry’s response compelled the ECP to de­lay polls for the time being, the press release added. The PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have strongly rejected the postponement of the elections