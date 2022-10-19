ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] has asked the Punjab government to enact legislation for holding local government polls in the province within seven days otherwise elections will be conducted under the existing laws.
The country’s top election body observed that the provincial government was violating the Supreme Court orders by delaying the LG elections. The ECP, in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, asked the Punjab government to enact legislation for holding local government elections in the province within a week. The chief election commissioner made these remarks during a hearing after the ECP took notice of a delay in LG polls in Punjab.
The commission had taken notice of the delay in Punjab LG polls on the first of October, and summoned the Punjab chief secretary and provincial local government secretary to appear before the ECP bench yesterday.