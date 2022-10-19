Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] has asked the Punjab government to enact legislation for holding local government polls in the province within seven days otherwise elections will be con­ducted under the existing laws.

The country’s top election body observed that the provincial government was violat­ing the Supreme Court orders by delaying the LG elections. The ECP, in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commission­er Sikandar Sultan Raja, asked the Punjab govern­ment to enact legislation for holding local govern­ment elections in the province within a week. The chief election commissioner made these remarks during a hearing after the ECP took notice of a de­lay in LG polls in Punjab.

The commission had taken notice of the delay in Punjab LG polls on the first of October, and summoned the Punjab chief secretary and pro­vincial local government secretary to appear be­fore the ECP bench yesterday.